Security force arrests militant in Kupwara, recover arms, ammunition

AgenciesKupwara
Security forces on Monday arrested a militant and recovered arms and ammunition in a village in the frontier district of Kupwara, official sources said.
They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at village Humpora, Handwara, in Kupwara this morning.
During the operation a militant identified as Waqar Ahmad Malik, a resident of another Handwara village was arrested.
Later, on his disclosure security forces recovered one AK 47 rifle, over 600 rounds, and one UBGL.
Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation, they said.