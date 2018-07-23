About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Security force arrests militant in Kupwara, recover arms, ammunition

Agencies

Kupwara

Security forces on Monday arrested a militant and recovered arms and ammunition in a village in the frontier district of Kupwara, official sources said.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at village Humpora, Handwara, in Kupwara this morning.

During the operation a militant identified as Waqar Ahmad Malik, a resident of another Handwara village was arrested.

Later, on his disclosure security forces recovered one AK 47 rifle, over 600 rounds, and one UBGL.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation, they said.

