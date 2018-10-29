Security deposit for Sarpanch, Panch candidates slashed drastically

Srinagar:
The Governor’s administration has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Rules-1996 slashing drastically the security deposit for candidates contesting the upcoming Panchayat Polls.
According to a notification issued by the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, the security deposit for the candidates contesting Sarpanch/Panch election has been reduced from Rs 1000 to Rs 100.
Similarly, for SC, ST and Women candidates, the security deposit has been slashed from Rs 500 to Rs 50, it said.