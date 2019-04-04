Security cover withdrawal to political activists arbitrary: Tarigami

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami on Wednesday alleged that withdrawing security cover to political workers was arbitrary.

In a statement issue here, Tarigami said that the move has no justification. “The decision has been taken at a time when election process is in full swing and it could endanger the lives of these leaders and activists,” he said.

Political process in violence-hit Kashmir is itself a difficult task. The activists cutting across the political line are risking their lives and doing their bit to strengthen the process of peace. Administration should encourage them by protecting them. The least the administration can do is to provide them the security.

However, unfortunately, security cover of activists, cutting across political spectrum, has been withdrawn. Security cover of three prominent leaders of CPI (M) namely Mohammad Afzal Parray, Sham Prasad Kesar and Mohammad Yousuf Lone has also been withdrawn.

I have taken up the issue with Governor Satya Pal Malik appealing him to direct the concerned to reconsider this decision and restore the security to the prominent functionaries of political parties so that they can carry out their activities freely.

