Security clampdown, shutdown hits normal life in Kashmir

Separatists caged; Mobile, internet services suspended for few hours
Separatists caged; Mobile, internet services suspended for few hours
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 15:
The unprecedented security measures and shutdown affected the normal life in Kashmir on Wednesday.
Large contingents of security men comprising police and paramilitary CRPF were deployed at various checkpoints on roads leading to Sher-e-Kashmir (SK) stadium at Sonawar in Srinagar, where Governor N N Vohra unfurled the tri-colour and took salute from the march past.
Barricades were erected at multiple points on all roads leading to the venue and only people having security passes were allowed to move towards the main function.
Security access-control systems were installed at all three entry and exit points of SK stadium for proper protection of attendees and VVIPs, parade contingents. The visitors were allowed inside the venue through designated gates.
Authorities also imposed restrictions around Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in city centre to prevent any public assembly and commotion.
Tight security measures at Lal Chowk, the hub of commerce in Srinagar, were put in place after yesterday’s attempt by two men, believed to be accosted with a right-wing party, to hoist tri-colour on the Ghanta Ghar. The duo was taken into custody by police after they were beaten by people, who objected to the flag hoisting.
The mild security deployment was also put in place in downtown Srinagar and some other parts of Valley as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership.
However, there were no restrictions on public movement.
An unprecedented shutdown was observed across the Valley. Shops, business establishments and fuel stations remained closed while public and private transport was off the roads. Only security vehicles were plying on the deserted roads.
Due to security clampdown and shutdown, people largely preferred to stay indoors in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.
Authorities also suspended mobile internet and call service till noon. The services were resorted only after all the August 15 functions in Valley had concluded.
The top separatist leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and others were placed under house arrest while JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik and some other separatist activists were detained and lodged in police stations.
javid@risingkashmir.com