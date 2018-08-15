Security clampdown in JK for Aug 15 functions

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 14:
The security across Jammu and Kashmir was intensified to ensure peaceful conduct of August 15.
The main August 15 function in the state would be held at Sheri Kashmir cricket Stadium at Sonawar, where Governor N N Vohra would host the tricolour.
In 2017, the Independence Day celebration was held at the Bakshi Stadium, where the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti had unfurled the tri-color.
The stadium and its adjoining areas were completely sanitised by the security personnel.
The security personnel have set up barricades in the area, where each and every vehicle was been thoroughly searched.
A massive security blanket has been thrown around Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium to sanitize the venue. Additional forces have been deployed to ensure foolproof security of the venue.
The drones and CCTV cameras have been installed to keep watch on the movement of the people.
Police, paramilitary and army men have set up additional nakas across the Valley to keep militants at bay and prevent them from launching attacks on August 15.
Sources said police, paramilitary and army men have intensified patrolling.
Vehicle checking has also been intensified and pedestrians are being frisked. People are also being asked for their identity cards.
They said sharp shooters have been deployed atop various buildings in different areas around the SK cricket stadium to maintain tight vigil to stop any untoward incident.
Security has also been beefed up in north Kashmir areas of Sopore, Kupwara, Baramulla Bandipora and Handwara. Army also carried out checking of vehicles in different areas.
Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad (Anantnag) and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir also witnessed tight security.
The security measures have also been beefed up in Jammu province.
Ahead of August 15 functions, scores of separatist leaders were arrested by police and were lodged at different Police Stations.
The separatist leaders from all the factions of Hurriyat Conference were arrested and lodged at different police stations.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chief spokesman, G A Gulzar, JKLF leader Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi and Hurriyat G leader Molvi Bashir Ahmad were arrested and lodged at Kothi Bagh police station.
Muhammad Yaseen Ataie and Imtiyaz Haider were also arrested and are presently lodged at Police Station Budgam.
Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani continued to remain under detention.
Senior separatist leaders including Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehraie, Bilal Sidique, Ghulam Nabi Sumji and Muhammad Ashraf Laya were also placed under house detention.
The leaders or activists affiliated with other pro-freedom groups were also arrested and are lodged at police stations.
The unprecedented security measures have been put in place in Valley this year in view of the surge in militant violence and recent encounter in Batamaloo area in city centre in which a policeman was killed and five security men injured.
Security has been strengthened at all vital installations, including government buildings and religious places, to maintain a tight vigil.
Reports of stringent security arrangements were also received from all district headquarters and major towns in the division.
Continuous and random frisking of vehicles is going on as part of the security plan across the division, the officials said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Railways, S S Biloria said round-the-clock vigil is being maintained given the heavy rush of people at the railway stations.
"All the tracks and railway platforms are under tight surveillance, while quick reaction teams have also been deployed to meet any eventuality," he said. (Additional inputs from PTI)