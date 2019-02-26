Security camps put on high alert in JK after India's air strike across LoC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The major installations of security agencies have been put on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir after India conducted air strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered-Kashmir on Tuesday, reports said.
However, in view of the situation this is a normal procedure and all vital installationsin and rest of India have been put on alert mode, reports said.
Earlier, reports said India conducted a pre-dawn strike on a militant camp across the LOC, reports said.
However, Pakistan army claimed that Indian fighter jets were forced to retreat after they crossed the LoC in Muzaffarabad sector.
“Indian Air Force violated Line of Control, following which Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled and Indian aircraft went back," Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, said in a tweet. In another tweet, Ghafoor said that the aircraft faced "timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force" and ended up releasing "payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot".
There was no casualty or damage, he said.
Tensions hightened between India and Pakistan since the suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama on February 14 that killed 40 troops were killed.