Security beefed up in Valley

Ahead of the first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in the State on Monday, security apparatus has been further beefed up in Kashmir with police issuing an alert and asking forces to be extra vigilant to foil militant attacks.
Reliable sources told Rising Kashmir that police and paramilitary CRPF men have been asked to take extra caution in view of militant movement in Srinagar and other parts of Valley.
“The security grid comprising police and CRPF has been asked to be extra alert,” said a senior police officer.
He said the alert was issued in the aftermath of killing of two NC workers in Habba Kadal area of downtown Srinagar and in view of first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Monday.
On Friday two NC workers --- Nazir Ahmad Wani of Kani Kadal and Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Pamposh Colony Noorbagh —were killed while party block president Shakeel Ahmad Zangoo was injured—after gunmen fired on them from close range at Karfali Mohalla, Habbakadal in Srinagar.
Many contestants have withdrawn their nomination papers after the killing of NC workers.
The alert has been issued by security agencies two days ahead of ULB elections in the state.
The first phase of ULB polls would be held on October 8.
“The general alert has been sounded all across Kashmir. We are taking extreme precautions,” said a top security officer.
Over 400 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Kashmir for the election duty. Among them, many companies are securing the government quarters, hotels and Dak Bungalows in Kashmir where poll candidates have been shifted due to threats from militants.
A senior officer said all those poll candidates, who were found to have threat perception, have been shifted to secured accommodations.
“Almost all additional paramilitary force companies have arrived in Valley while some are on the way. The additional forces have been deployed in all districts of Kashmir,” said an officer.
From last few days, forces have intensified frisking at many locations in Srinagar and other parts of Valley to check the movement of militants.
Forces have also established mobile check points, where checking of cars, motorcycles and commuters was being conducted.
“The frisking has been intensified. The forces are being deployed at ingress points and area domination practice is also in place to prevent any untoward incident,” said an officer in security establishment.
Sources said Habakadal attack was not a routine hit and run incident but a “targeted attack”.
“The security alert was issued so that frisking and checking is conducted properly at all places so that unwanted troublemakers or militants are kept away from disrupting poll process,” they said.
Pertinently, militants have threatened those contesting the elections of “severe consequences”.
