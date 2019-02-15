Security apparatus on high alert

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 14:
Security apparatus in Jammu Kashmir was put on high alert following a Fidayeen attack along the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.
At least 44 paramilitary CRPF men were killed and several others injured in a powerful blast that ripped through a bus with around 44 CRPF men onboard at around 3:15 pm.
Sources said, following the blast, which is the deadliest attack in the history of Kashmir militancy, a high alert was issued to all forces operating in Kashmir to remain on “extra alert”.
“Certainly, after this incident, one has to be extra careful,” a top Police officer said.
According to a source, as part of operational preparedness, the forces are supposed to heighten the vigil around the installations.
Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit claimed the responsibility of Thursday’s attack. The organisation’s Afzal Guru Squad had been behind a series of Fidayeen attacks on the forces’ camps in the past.
Sources said entire area where the incident took place was placed under cordon, while the forces were patrolling at sensitive locations to keep threats at bay.
According to reports, nearly 400 militants including the cadres of Jaish are active in the Valley.
Adil Ahmad of Kakapora, who carried out the attack at Lethpora, has become third Kashmiri militant to have pulled a rare mark of Fidayeen attack after Fardeen Ahmad Khandey of Nazeempora, Tral and Manzoor Baba of Drubgam, Pulwama carried out an attack on CRPF training centre on 31 December 2017.
Sources said forces also tightened security at mobile check points erected in parts of Kashmir especially along the highways and near the barracks of the forces.
They said that the forces were asked to maintain high surveillance around the forces’ establishments and other sensitive quarters.
Reports said that security was also heightened in view of the likely visit of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to the State.
Sources said that a high level security review meet would take place soon, while a review of security of all important installations and establishments in the State could be conducted to check loopholes and prevent any untoward incident.