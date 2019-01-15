Security agencies misleading Delhi by false narrative: Rasheed

‘Kashmiris always ready for peace but Delhi adamant to silence their voice’
Srinagar:
Appealing New Delhi to understand the significance of resolving Kashmir dispute, AIP President, Shiekh Rasheed has said that New Delhi was seeing entire situation in Kashmir through military prism and is relying on just security agencies to overcome Kashmiris.
While interacting with deputations from Pulwama, Qaziagund and Budgam in Srinagar, Rasheed said “a section of top police officers and other security agencies are busy in claiming successes by killing armed youth only for their personal benefits and want New Delhi to keep hostage with their own narrative of whatsoever is happening in J&K.”
Rasheed said “It is strange that Kashmiris get killed, blinded, jailed and humiliated everyday but still the blame is being laid on them. Not only common masses but militants always speak about resolution of Kashmir dispute in a peaceful way but New Delhi wants every Kashmiri to surrender as it has been given the perception that whosoever challenges the false narrative given by security agencies should be either eliminated or forced to shut his mouth.”
Rasheed added that the funeral of militant commander Zeenat-ul-Islam should yet again make New Delhi to revisit its policies and those celebrating over death of the militant commander Zeenat-ul-Islam need not to forget that public perception rejects their narrative.
Unfortunately a perception is being created as if armed youth take up to arms after seeking approval from politicians, their parents and whosoever speaks about resolution of Kashmir dispute and security agencies neither talk of their atrocities compelling youth to take arms nor want to listen that New Delhi has a history of broken and fake promises. Every killing is painful but the men in uniform want people to celebrate the killings of militants and condemn those of men in uniform, without realizing that both are at war with each other and the voice of unarmed Kashmiris matters very little. Unfortunately security agencies go on counting number of militants they kill but the reality is that in every killing New Delhi loses battle of perception and anti-India sentiment gets strengthened”. Er. Rasheed added that no Kashmiri needs sermons from security agencies and if the top brasses of security agencies really want peace they must convey New Delhi that there is no military solution to a political problem existing since past seventy years only because New Delhi doesn’t concede the truth.