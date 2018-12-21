Secularism versus communalism

Bhat Mujtaba
India is a country vast in diversity, with a large population living in a socio cultural milieu where everything is inter mingled. Right from the ancient times we have seen streams of culture coming into India adding their flavour to the very social, cultural, behavioural and emotional thread of India.
This age old mingling and churning of ideas, beliefs, values and mores have given birth to the sociological, political, economic, cultural principles and functions in India.
In this synthesis the two giant principles of secularism and communalism have walked shoulder to shoulder. Going back to the times of India’s independence struggle, when partition was inevitable, the history is there how communal frenzy broke out.
The ‘communal monster’ called by Jinnah destroyed the inter community compatibilities and secular tendencies developed by people of India long time before.
But after independence the collective and pragmatic efforts put together by the leaders once again brought Indian communities under single banner of tricolour and people began to hold their belief in the constitution, and secular beliefs once again began to varnish public mindset.
The Indian people whether, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Bodh etc are joined together by a single Hindi culture where we find maximum harmony and accommodation.
Where the belief anyone holds hardly subjugates their passion for national fraternity. There is no doubt in recent times mostly post 2014 general elections we have seen many cases of intolerance, whether in the form of communal riot, mob lynching, attacks on minorities and so on.
The leading party in power in their maximum efforts tried to wash the secular colour of Indian society. The various political instruments were put into action to create a mind space where only intolerance, extremism, radicalism, and religious bigotry dominates.
A great and much dedicated step in this game was name changing spree, where by historic and age old places and cities fell into the hands of batons, who hardly knew their significance and relevance to the current Indian culture and society. It roughly matters how much you brief public and charge them against any kind of ideology.
Once the excitation is over, they found themselves at point where from they started. Realising nothing constructive or positive happening to their part, they found themselves in an unending cycle of destitute and now comes the time when they will start to react.
Quoting not from the history, the recent Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections is an eye opener to those, who thought that drumming in rightist rhymes or creating an antipathetic mindset in general public would generate support and public sympathy.
The mistake leaders repeat again and again is that they consider people analogous to a cattle flock drive them according to their need and ease.
May be this was a case some thirty years ago, but not at present at this moment almost all Indians are well aware of the selfish and greedy political grooves the bigwigs possess.
Much astonishing is the case of Rajasthan where a Muslim farmer was butchered brutally in an inhumane act in front of camera and was burned to ashes. They have shown how a single interest of few doesn’t define the overall thinking and thought process of the large population in whole.
In Rajasthan, where congress emerged victorious showed they have a strong belief in the secular doctrines enshrined in the constitution and embedded in the heart and soul of Indian population.
The large mandate offered by people in these three states once again announces that citizens here have become weary with continuous caste, communal and ideological strife’s.
They have given secularism an upper hand over communalism, for they are aware that only secular and more open and tolerant doctrines would create a life of peace and prosperity where everyone has a maximum opportunity and support to erase their lifelong impecuniosity.
Society is now awaken enough exclusive of few to see that conflicts and brutal fights only cause damage to parties directly involved.
They are Knowledgeable enough with the fact, those who have to rule will continue to do so building their greedy and lustful power structures over the corpses of innocents, cemented with the blood and flesh of lean and trifling Indians.
A cry that emerges from my heart yells, o batons, o leaders, o bosses please stop this blood bath just for personal gains and group materialism. People over here are sick and tired now.
Let them live with peace so there could be only rays of happiness not a single shadow of distress.
