Secretary YSS for speedy completion of sports infra projects

‘With better facilities, our youth will shine in national, international events’
‘With better facilities, our youth will shine in national, international events’
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 14:
Secretary, Youth Services & Sports and Information, Sarmad Hafeez Friday directed sports authorities to prepare a comprehensive report, detailing every languishing projects of sports council so that they would be completed in an expedited mode.
The secretary said this chairing a meeting to discuss the languishing projects in Youth Services and Sports department.
The meeting was attended by Director General Youth Services and Sports, Secretary Sports council, EXEN sports council Kashmir, EXEN sports council Jammu and various senior officers of the department.
During the meeting, the Secretary was given a preliminary report that there are around 157 projects costing around Rs 78 crores that are in various stages of completion. The projects include expansion of main sports stadiums and playing fields in Srinagar and Jammu.
The secretary was told that once these projects would be completed better sports activities would be made available to sportspersons of the state. The secretary directed the department to prepare a detailed report of all such languishing projects so that necessary action would be taken for their earlier completion.
Highlighting the importance of better sports infrastructure in the State, Hafeez said that broader platform, proper coaching, infrastructure, well-equipped stadiums and other related facilities will help in harnessing the sports talent of the youth of the State and propel them to the national and international arena.
He said that it was important that the energy of the youth are channelised towards the betterment of the society. He said that the department is committed to create world-class sports facilities in the State for the local talent to flourish.
The Secretary said that the youth of the State have already proved their mettle in the sports events at national and international levels and he expressed hope that with better coaching and training facilities, more youth would perform better in coming sports events at national and international level.