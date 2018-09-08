Secretary Youth Sports inspects works at TRC Football ground

‘Govt committed to developing adequate sports infrastructure in JK’
‘Govt committed to developing adequate sports infrastructure in JK’
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 07:
Secretary Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Sarmad Hafeez Friday said massive sports infrastructure is coming up in the state and work is in progress in full swing at various locations.
He said this while reviewing the ongoing works at TRC Football ground here in Srinagar. The Secretary impressed upon the executing agency to ensure that works are completed at earliest while ensuring that high standards of quality is maintained. He also directed them to complete constructions of pavilion, gender-based change rooms and toilets at earliest.
The Secretary interacted with football players and trainees at the football ground and listened to their grievances and also took suggestions from them to improve the facilities being provided to the players.
He said the football ground will be developed as per the international norms so that national and international tournaments can be held in the stadium. He said under the programme, the football turf will be developed on modern lines while capacity of the stadium for spectators will also be increased besides developing pavilions, gender-based toilets, proper drainage and electricity. He said there will be all the required facilities in the stadium for the sports persons and that it will be one of the finest football stadiums of the country.
Sarmad Hafeez also interacted with the enthusiastic athletes and assured them of all possible facilities for promotion of sports in the state.
He also took stock of the preparations being made for the I-league Home matches which are likely to be held from the month of October onwards in which renowned clubs from all over the country are likely to participate.
He said government is making committed efforts to develop adequate sports infrastructure in the State to provide basic sports facilities to encourage and nurture the local talent. He called for coordinated efforts to provide a platform to the youngsters to showcase their talent.