Secretary Tourism visits Hazratbal Shrine, takes stock of dev works

Srinagar, August 1:
Secretary Tourism Rigzin Sampheal Wednesday visited Dargah Hazratbal Shrine to review the pace of development of the works at the Shrine being executed by Tourism Department.
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani, MD J&K Cable Car Corporation Shameem Ahmed Wani, Director Planning Tourism Department Pervez Sajad Kukroo, Director SKICC Javed Ahmed Bakshi, officials from INTACH and other concerned officers, accompanied secretary tourism.
The works are executed by Tourism Department under PRASAD scheme of Government of India at a project cost of Rs 42 crores.
The various components of the project include development of existing inner approach road, site development of the entire area including illumination of the Shrine, illumination of site and pedestrian road along the lake and setting up a boundary walling.
Secretary Tourism expressed satisfaction over the pace of work of the project and appreciated the progress of illumination work of the shrine.
He gave necessary directions to the INTACH officials to prepare a comprehensive proposal for providing washroom facilities at different locations to be executed by the Tourism Department.
Necessary directions were given to speedup the execution of the ongoing works so as to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated time period.