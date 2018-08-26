Secretary Tourism reviews works under PMDP scheme

Srinagar:
Review of PMDP Schemes in lieu of those destroyed in Floods-2014 under Swadesh Darshan Schems was taken by Secretary Tourism on today at SKICC in which all the works of the above schemes were inspected, and on spot direction were given to SKICC authorities.
The weekly review of works under taken by Director, SKICC was to be carried on with great vigour. The Executive Engineer, Abdul Qayoom Kirmani was directed to prepare all details of the ongoing works and complete works of SKICC.
The Secretary Tourism visited the sites within SKICC where all major works were executed and also took stock of Conference related facilities.
He took recommendations regarding improvement of all Sectional Heads of SKICC and ensured that all needed assistance would be provided. The Management of SKICC appreciated personal efforts of Secretary Tourism to stream line the works.