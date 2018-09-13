Secretary Tourism meets Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee

Urges him to play role in removing negative perception about Kashmir
Urges him to play role in removing negative perception about Kashmir
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 12:
Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel today met with Bollywood star and director ManojBajpayee here and urged him to play his role in promoting tourism and removing the negative perception about Kashmir. The Secretary was accompanied Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani. During the interaction, Secretary discussed about various tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir including Kargil and Leh of Ladakh region with the film star, who is in the valley for shooting a family soap ‘Family Man’. The Secretary requested Manoj Bajpayee to focus on the removal of trust deficit and negative perception created by some vested interests about Kashmir.
Samphel further said Kashmir used to be the most sought-after destination for the Bollywood industry and the government is taking serious initiatives to revive the glorious old connection. He said by doing serious filming here, the Bollywood would also contribute its bit in removing the negative perception.