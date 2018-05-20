Secretary Tourism inspects mega projects in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MAY 19:
In his maiden visit to Jammu after taking over the charge of Secretary to Government, Tourism Department, Rigzian Sampheal, inspected various ongoing mega tourism projects here today.
Secretary Tourism toured the proposed site of development of Raghunath Bazar and various works carried out by the Tourism Department. He visited the Bahu area and was briefed about the progress of the Cable Car Project by Shamim Wani, Managing Director, J&K State Cable Car Corporation.
Later he visited, Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar and inspected the preparation being carried out by the Department for Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2018 which is commencing from June 28, 2018.
He also took stock of the progress of ongoing works under PMDP-I at Bhagwati Nagar. While expressing his satisfaction on the pace of work, he gave directions for early completion of the projects under execution.
He was accompanied by Director Tourism, Jammu Smita Sethi, and officers of the Tourism Department.