Secretary Tourism inspects facilities for Amarnath yatris at Pahalgam

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner Secretary Tourism Sunday visited Chandanwari and Betab Valley in Pahalgam to take the stock of the preparations and the facilities put in place for the smooth conduct of annual Amarnath Yatra.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Deputy Director M&W Zahoor Ahmad, Deputy Director Tourism Sarfaraz Mohammad, CEO Pahalgam Development Authority Dr Nasir Ahmed, Sub Divisional Magistrate Pahalgam Syed Faheem Ahmad Bihaqi, Assistant Director Pahalgam Zahida Parveen accompanied Secretary Tourism during the visit.

Secretary Tourism was informed that 30 shelter sheds and public convenience points have been set up for the Yatris on the Pahalgam - Chandanwari – Holy Cave – Baltal – Sonmarg track.

Commissioner Secretary who is also the nodal officer for the Amarnath Yatra inspected other wayside facilities at various locations on Anantnag – Pahalgam route.

He directed the officials to ensure basic arrangements are put in place well on time for the smooth conduct of the yatra.