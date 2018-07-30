Secretary Sports visits SFA, interacts with players

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at July 30, 2018


Srinagar:

 Incumbent Secretary J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC), Rajnish Kumar (KAS), soon after taking the charge as Secretary Sports on Friday, visited State Football Academy (SFA) to interact with players and officials of SFA during the Open Football Learning School at TRC Ground, Srinagar on Sunday.
Rajnish also interacted with the parents who were accompanying their children and appreciated the efforts of parents for supporting their children in the field of sports.
During his short speech to the enthusiastic footballers, Rajnish encouraged players and assured them all possible support to take this initiative forward.

“It is heartening to see players coming so early to learn football in huge number which speaks about the volume of passion and enthusiasm inside our budding players,” he added.
He also interacted with Incharge SFA Mehraj-Ud-Din Wadoo, Technical Director SFA, Sajid Dar and panel of Coaches and asked them for suggestions to carry out this mission to new heights.
Secretary Sports Council was accompanied by Joint Secretary JKSSC, Nazir Ahmed and Executive Officer (F) JKSSC Majid Yousuf.

 

