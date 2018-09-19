Secretary Sports Council visits Indoor Sports Complex Jammu

Reviews the ongoing work progress of development projects
SRINAGAR:
The Secretary, J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary along with officials of the Sports Council today visited Indoor Sports Complex MA stadium Jammu and took stock of the ongoing construction work of the new Indoor complex and M.A. Stadium Jammu.
Chowdhary also had a brief meeting with the coaches and staff at Indoor Sports Complex Jammu. He directed the officials for the speedy work of the ongoing developmental projects.
Secretary Sports Council was accompanied by Executive Engineer, Managers of the Sports Council and other officials.
Secretary Sports Council said that the stadium hosts various sports discipline centers that have the capability of providing youth an opportunity to represent state at national and international level.