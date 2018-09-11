Secretary Sports Council reviews status of PMDP projects

Met agitating contractors, visited Water Sports Centre Nehru Park
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
With the aim to bring sports at grass-root level and develop sports infrastructure in the state, J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) Secretary, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary reviews status of PMDP projects and held a meeting with NPCC officials.
“A meeting was held by the Secretary, Sports Council to review the PMDP project status wherein the officials of NPCC were present,” said an official of the Sports Council.
In the meeting deliberations were held with concerned Managers of NPCC on various issues including physical and financial processes, timeline completion of both the stadiums and others.
“Issues pertaining to the projects under PMDP were discussed and all the misconceptions were cleared regarding the projects. We are hopeful that the work projects under PMDP will be completed on time,” said Dr Chowdhary, Secretary, J&K State Sports Council.
Meanwhile, Secretary held a meeting with the agitating contractors and assured them that council had put up their work done liability to the higher authorities.
Furthermore, Dr Chowdhary visited the water sports centre at Nehru Park where he met with the sportspersons and appreciated them for bringing laurels to the state. He said that Srinagar and Jammu should also be a venue for holding State level Championships.
“Holding state level championships will also help in identifying the talent at various levels under various matrices and thus will bring council’s intervention for nurturing of identified talent.” Chowdhary added.