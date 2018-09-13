About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Secretary Sports Council reviews dev works at Gindun Park

Published at September 13, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 12:

Secretary State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, today visited Gindun Sports Stadium Srinagar and reviewed the progress on swimming pool and other maintenance works there.
During the visit, Secretary directed the concerned officials to ensure proper maintenance of the ground and speed up the developmental work on the swimming pool.
He said that the stadium hosts various sports discipline centres that have the capability of providing youth with an opportunity to represent the state at national and international level.
Meanwhile, Secretary Sports Council expressed dismay over the condition of the stadium and directed the concerned to ensure proper hygiene and maintenance of the Gindun Stadium.
Pertinently, trainings on various sports disciplines including Wushu, Judo, Volleyball, Lawn Tennis and others are being provided at the Gindun Stadium.

