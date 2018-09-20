Secretary Sports Council inspects sports discipline facilities in Jammu

Decision of establishing Cricket Academy Unit in Jammu taken: Dr Chowdhary
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Secretary, J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary along with officials of the Sports Council on Wednesday inspected various sports discipline facilities in Jammu and directed the officials for providing of basic facilities to the sportspersons who are practicing in the respective fields.
He also visited multipurpose green field park, wherein various sports discipline training's are being imparted to the aspiring sportsperson's of the state.
Chowdhary also had a brief meeting with the officials and coaches of the sports council wherein threadbare deliberations and discussions were held on maintenance of sports infrastructure and establishing of academies of various sports disciplines.
"Sports Council will be always at forefront in promoting and nurturing the talent and we have discussed that in future more academies in various disciplines will be established," said Dr Chowdhary.
Meanwhile, a decision of establishing State Cricket Academy Unit in Jammu was also taken.
"It has been decided that State Cricket Academy Unit in Jammu will be established to reach out to more and more sportsperson's who wants to pursue their career in Cricket," said Secretary, Sports Council.
He directed the officials for the speedy work on the establishment of the Cricket Academy unit and other ongoing developmental projects.
Secretary Sports Council was accompanied by Executive Engineer, Managers and coaches of the Sports Council and other officials.