Secretary Sports Council inaugurated Cricket Turf in Sopore

Kashmir valley is having 3rd turf of its kind after Srinagar and Bhijbehara
Kashmir valley is having 3rd turf of its kind after Srinagar and Bhijbehara
Rising Kashmir NewsSopore, Aug 02:
In a major development, Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Rajnish Kumar inaugurated cricket turf in North Kashmir’s sopore today.
While interacting with the senior Ranji Players and local cricketrs at the playing field, Rajnish said, “Sports council has lot of infrastructure and I ensure you that it will be maintained properly for various sports activities.”
It is pertinent to mention here that with the inauguration of cricket turf at Sopore today, Kashmir valley is having three cricket turfs now, one in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar and second one in Bhijbehara of South Kashmir.
While addressing the players, after inaugurating the turf, Secretary Sports Council, Rajnish Kumar said,
“It was a long pending demand of our dedicated cricket players and we will try to have more turfs in future also.”
He further added that, “The turf will provide players a platform to prepare for Nationals as well as international competitions.”
The Secretary Sports council was accompanied by Joint Secretary (K) Nazir Ahmad, Chief Sports officer Haji Ab Qayoom, SO (K) Nuzhat Ara and other prominent players and local players.