Secretary Sports Council holds meeting with NPCC

Reviews progress of Bakshi stadium, MA stadium Jammu
SRINAGAR:
With the aim to bring sports at grass-root level and develop sports infrastructure in the state, J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) Secretary, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary held a meeting with NPCC officials and reviewed the progress of Bakshi Stadium Srinagar and MA Stadium Jammu.
“A meeting was held by the Secretary, Sports Council wherein the officials of NPCC were called for deliberations on various issues pertaining to the ongoing projects of Bakshi Stadium Srinagar and MA Stadium Jammu,” informed an official of the Sports Council.
In the meeting deliberations were held with Zonal Manager and Project Manager NPCC on various issues including physical and financial processes, timeline completion of both the stadiums and others.
“Various issues were discussed with the officials of NPCC including timeline completion. We are hopeful that the work on both the stadiums will be completed by March 2019 as assured by the NPCC officials. This will provide more youngsters to avail the infrastructure opportunities so that more youth will excel in the field of sports,” said Dr Chowdhary, Secretary, J&K State Sports Council.
He further added that Srinagar and Jammu should also be a venue for holding State level Championships.
“Holding state level championships will also help in identifying the talent at various levels under various matrices and thus will bring council’s intervention for nurturing of identified talent.” Chowdhary added.
