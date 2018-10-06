Secretary School Education meets Governor

Srinagar, October 05:
Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Secretary School Education Department, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Sahu briefed Governor about the functioning of the School Education system at all levels and various initiatives taken by the Department which are presently under implementation for promoting the academic interests of the students.
Governor emphasized the vital responsibility of the Education Department to provide quality educational facilities for students, as only such advancement could promote the future growth and development of the State. He advised Sahu to provide adequate sports facilities including better play fields in the schools. He underlined the significance of opening up more schools like Jawahar NavodayaVidyalayas to provide opportunities to talented children, largely from rural areas, to develop their full potential and directed Sh. Sahu to facilitate opening of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools especially in South Kashmir.