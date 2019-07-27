Secretary reviews functioning of floriculture, parks Jammu

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A review cum introductory meeting was on Friday convened by Secretary Department of Floriculture Parks & Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad.

As per an official, during the meeting, Director Floriculture Jammu Babila Rakwal gave a detailed functioning of the Department through Power Point Presentation.

She informed that about 4500 farmers have been provided subsidy under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

Secretary stressed upon the officers to work with zeal and dedication so that J&K can progress further in the Floriculture sector.

The Secretary patiently listened to the grievances of the officers of the department and assured that the issues will be resolved.

The Secretary also visited the Bagh-e-Bahu and discussed the languishing projects concerning up-gradation of Bagh-e-Bahu (Developed Area) with estimated cost of Rs.631.35 lakh and Bagh-e-Bhour having estimated Cost of Rs.742 lakh.

Director also apprised about the revenue realized from Parks & Gardens during 1st quarter of 2019 which is Rs.26.72 lakh.

A Plantation drive was also launched at Bagh-e-Bahu on and at Bhour Camp Garden by the Secretary in presence of Director and other officers of the Department, the official said.