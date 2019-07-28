Secretary Revenue, VC BGSBU meet Governor

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shahid Anayatullah, Secretary Revenue, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday.

The official spokesperson said Anayatullah briefed Governor about functioning of the Department particularly the progress of the ongoing Digital India Land Records Modernization Program (DILRMP) and steps are taken to remove encroachments from Government lands.

The spokesperson said, Governor highlighted the crucial importance of ensuring transparency in maintaining Land Records and making them timely available to people. Meanwhile, Prof Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), also met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan.

Prof Musarrat apprised Governor about BGSBU’s ongoing academic programs and facilities created for students to ensure quality teaching and learning in the University.

Governor advised for making University a center of excellence with a due emphasis in the arenas of research, teaching, sports and other extra-curricular activities.