Secretary RDD holds meet on GOBAR DHAN, SLRM

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 6:
Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda chaired the meeting of 4th State Technical Advisory Committee (STAC) for GOBAR DHAN/SLRM under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G), here on Wednesday.
As per an official, the meeting was organized by Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Jammu and Kashmir and conducted by Director Rural Sanitation, also the Mission Director (SBM-G), Indu Kanwal Chib.
GOBAR DHAN scheme shall be under taken in selected villages of the state and the shortlisted agencies have to ensure its effective planning and execution for implementation, and provide technical expertise on the matters related to bio-composting of organic waste and safe disposal of inorganic waste, the official added.
The nominated members from the STAC including representatives from the departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, along with other concerned institutions like the State Pollution Control Board, Municipal Corporations, University of Jammu and Sher-e-Kashmir University for Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) Jammu, and Zila Swachh Bharat Preraks (ZSBP’s) besides other concerned were present in the meeting.
On the occasion, Secretary RDD said that GOBAR DHAN scheme will create new rural livelihood opportunities and enhance income for farmers by promoting clean energy and organic farming from cattle dung, poultry droppings, crop residue, kitchen waste, etc.