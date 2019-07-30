About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Posts inaugurates 3-day ‘Head of Circles Conference’

 A three day Conference of Heads of Circles, Department of Posts commenced at Srinagar which was inaugurated by Secretary Posts, Government of India, A N Nanda here on Monday.
Director General (Posts), Members of Postal Service Board, Chief Postmasters General from across the country along with others senior Officers of Department of Posts are participating in the Conference which is a platform for policy formulation of Department of Posts besides reviewing the last year’s targets/ achievement and fixing targets for the current financial year.
While inaugurating the Conference by lighting the traditional lamp Secretary Posts in his keynote address said the Department of Posts has emerged as a key player where it is not only doing its own business but also fulfilling in needs of others. Describing the network of Department of Posts as unparalleled and a Post Office as face of Central Government in remote areas, he said besides ensuring the target of last mile delivery, Department of Post has revamped its network at Branch Post Office level by way of technology induction for smooth implementation of various citizen centric schemes whether it is Aadhaar Enrolment, Passport, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) etc.
Secretary Posts also envisioned the plan for the Department for future with special focus on soft skills training, technology utilization aimed at customer satisfaction and tapping the business opportunities. A Special Cover on “Kashmir Mallow” was also released on the occasion by Nanda.
Earlier, Director General, Department of Posts, Meera Handa also spoke on the occasion and briefed about the various steps taken by the Department of Posts in the recent past. She described the launch of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) as unprecedented which has resulted into the opening of over 85 lacs accounts so far.
P D Tshering, Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle while welcoming the delegates said as the Conference is being held at Srinagar it is an opportunity for the J&K Circle to learn, make network with various stakeholders responsible for the postal operations throughout the country.

 

Latest News

PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

Jul 29 | Javid Sofi
Farooq seeks appointment with PM Modi

Farooq seeks appointment with PM Modi

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

Jul 29 | Agencies
BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

Jul 29 | Agencies
For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

Jul 29 | Rising Kashmir News
PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

Jul 29 | Agencies
Zonal SPs asked to provide list of mosques in Srinagar

Zonal SPs asked to provide list of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

Jul 29 | Agencies
GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its fir ...

GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its fir ...

Jul 29 | RK Web News
Saudi King Salman

Saudi King Salman's brother dies at 96

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Jul 29 | Agencies
India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Man lynched in Bengal over child-lifting suspicion

Man lynched in Bengal over child-lifting suspicion

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
PM releases Tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

PM releases Tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Attack at Afghan VP candidate

Attack at Afghan VP candidate's office kill 20: Official

Jul 29 | AP/Press Trust of India
Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Posts inaugurates 3-day ‘Head of Circles Conference’

              

 A three day Conference of Heads of Circles, Department of Posts commenced at Srinagar which was inaugurated by Secretary Posts, Government of India, A N Nanda here on Monday.
Director General (Posts), Members of Postal Service Board, Chief Postmasters General from across the country along with others senior Officers of Department of Posts are participating in the Conference which is a platform for policy formulation of Department of Posts besides reviewing the last year’s targets/ achievement and fixing targets for the current financial year.
While inaugurating the Conference by lighting the traditional lamp Secretary Posts in his keynote address said the Department of Posts has emerged as a key player where it is not only doing its own business but also fulfilling in needs of others. Describing the network of Department of Posts as unparalleled and a Post Office as face of Central Government in remote areas, he said besides ensuring the target of last mile delivery, Department of Post has revamped its network at Branch Post Office level by way of technology induction for smooth implementation of various citizen centric schemes whether it is Aadhaar Enrolment, Passport, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) etc.
Secretary Posts also envisioned the plan for the Department for future with special focus on soft skills training, technology utilization aimed at customer satisfaction and tapping the business opportunities. A Special Cover on “Kashmir Mallow” was also released on the occasion by Nanda.
Earlier, Director General, Department of Posts, Meera Handa also spoke on the occasion and briefed about the various steps taken by the Department of Posts in the recent past. She described the launch of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) as unprecedented which has resulted into the opening of over 85 lacs accounts so far.
P D Tshering, Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle while welcoming the delegates said as the Conference is being held at Srinagar it is an opportunity for the J&K Circle to learn, make network with various stakeholders responsible for the postal operations throughout the country.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;