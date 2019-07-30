Secretary Posts inaugurates 3-day ‘Head of Circles Conference’

July 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A three day Conference of Heads of Circles, Department of Posts commenced at Srinagar which was inaugurated by Secretary Posts, Government of India, A N Nanda here on Monday.

Director General (Posts), Members of Postal Service Board, Chief Postmasters General from across the country along with others senior Officers of Department of Posts are participating in the Conference which is a platform for policy formulation of Department of Posts besides reviewing the last year’s targets/ achievement and fixing targets for the current financial year.

While inaugurating the Conference by lighting the traditional lamp Secretary Posts in his keynote address said the Department of Posts has emerged as a key player where it is not only doing its own business but also fulfilling in needs of others. Describing the network of Department of Posts as unparalleled and a Post Office as face of Central Government in remote areas, he said besides ensuring the target of last mile delivery, Department of Post has revamped its network at Branch Post Office level by way of technology induction for smooth implementation of various citizen centric schemes whether it is Aadhaar Enrolment, Passport, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) etc.

Secretary Posts also envisioned the plan for the Department for future with special focus on soft skills training, technology utilization aimed at customer satisfaction and tapping the business opportunities. A Special Cover on “Kashmir Mallow” was also released on the occasion by Nanda.

Earlier, Director General, Department of Posts, Meera Handa also spoke on the occasion and briefed about the various steps taken by the Department of Posts in the recent past. She described the launch of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) as unprecedented which has resulted into the opening of over 85 lacs accounts so far.

P D Tshering, Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle while welcoming the delegates said as the Conference is being held at Srinagar it is an opportunity for the J&K Circle to learn, make network with various stakeholders responsible for the postal operations throughout the country.