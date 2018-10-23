Secretary JKAACL, calls on Governor

Srinagar, Oct 22:
Dr. Aziz Hajini, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan today.
Dr Hajini apprised Governor about the recent initiatives taken by the Academy for facilitating preservation and promotion of State’s traditional folk arts and ensuring survival of cultural heritage including languages etc. He said that efforts are underway to ensure that the mandate of Academy is fulfilled in letter and spirit. He further informed the Governor of the steps taken for promoting talented youth, refining their skills and providing them a platform to showcase their talents.
Governor while appreciating Academy’s efforts, urged Dr. Hajini to strive vigorously in pursuing the objectives of the Academy and promoting quality and excellence in all its activities.