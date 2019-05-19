Secretary APD chairs meeting under PMKSY

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rs 4.68 cr for SKUAST testing labs

Secretary Agriculture Production Department (APD), Manzoor Ahmad Lone Saturday chaired a State Level Executive Committee meeting of Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanization and Sub-Mission for Seeds and Planting Material to discuss the Action Plan for approval under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna (PMKSY) here at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J Dr K S Risam, Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, Director Agriculture Jammu PS Rathore, Director Horticulture Jammu R K Katoch, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Command Area Development Jammu, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Director Sericulture J&K, Riyaz Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer IWMP, Director Research SKUAST-K, Joint Director Agriculture Extension Kashmir, Head CDAE, AD Planning, Dy. Director Floriculture (P&S) Jammu, Dy. Director Floriculture (P&S) Kashmir, Dy. Director Planning Kashmir, Dy. Director Command Area Kashmir and other concerned officers.

The Secretary while reviewing the Mission on Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM) and Sub-Mission on Seeds and Planting material, stressed on the State Agriculture Universities to work in close coordination with the Heads of the Departments while implementing the various components for purchase of machinery, equipment and seeds.

The proposal for high-quality seed, testing laboratories one each for SKUAST-J, SKUAST-K was included in the proposal for which an amount of Rs 468.92 lakhs is earmarked.

Action Plan under PMKSY to be finalized was discussed thoroughly component-wise which includes accelerated irrigation benefit programme, Har Khait Mai Pani and other components. The Secretary instructed the officers to utilize the optimal potential under irrigation resources so that irrigation reaches to the remotest areas.

He called for covering the uncovered areas so that the aim of Har Khait Ko Pani is achieved.