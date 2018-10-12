Secretary APD calls for brand promoting approach for remunerative farming

Reviews implementation of farmers’ welfare schemes
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 11:
Secretary Horticulture and Agriculture Production Departments, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, on Thursday called for area specific product based and brand promoting approach to make farming more remunerative.
According to an official, Lone said this as he reviewed the progress of implementation of various, centrally and state sponsored, Farmers’ Welfare Schemes of Agriculture sector in a meeting here at Agriculture Complex, Talab Tillo, Jammu.
The Secretary had a detailed review of the physical and financial achievements under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), National Vegetable Initiative for Urban Clusters (NVIUC), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), NMAET-ATMA, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), Pradhan Mantri FasalBima Yojana (PMFBY), Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), Soil Health Card Scheme (SCHS), Seed Village Programme (SVP), Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM) and State Sector Schemes under implementation, the official added.
He asked the offices to re-assess their approach for awareness and dissemination of various technological and management interventions besides departmental schemes and programmes to make the farming profession sustainable.
He further stressed on the field functionaries to do the ground work for implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) with initiation of the process at appropriate right time through proper identification of beneficiaries, field implementation and timely utilization of funds to promote mechanization and other technological interventions.
While emphasized to raise the income of the farmers through promotion of local specialty crops, organic farming, production of quality seeds, diversified and integrated farming system, the Secretary called for putting more efforts to shift from production centric to income-oriented approach through formation of Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs) and establishing market linkages.
He also took stock of the overall status of the seed multiplication farms, Chinore and Chakrohi and asked for the economic analysis of both the farms to prepare the holistic plan for production of certified quality seeds.
Director Agriculture, Jammu, H K Razdan gave a power-point presentation regarding objectives, vision and physical/financial achievements of various schemes.
Joint Director of Agriculture (Inputs), Jammu, K S Sambyal, Deputy Director (Trainings), Sunil Koul, I/C Deputy Director (Central), Jagmohan Bhat, Regional Level SMS, Vinod Raina, Agriculture Economist, K K Sharma, Chief Agriculture Officers, Senior Officers of Planning, Sectoral Heads, District Agriculture Officers beside other Officers attended the meeting.
Later, Secretary APD also inspected the working of Mushroom Demonstration and Training Center (MDTC) Jammu where he was informed that the Pasteurized Compost Production Unit has become fully operational for the first time in the state leading to doubling of Pasteurized compost production per cycle (20 Tones) and time period per cycle has been reduced to 18 days as compared the 28 days by traditional method which will help in boosting the mushroom production in Jammu Division.
Further, it was informed that by the up gradation of Spawn Production Laboratory soon, the spawn production capacity will increase to 250 Tones/ annum from 50 Tones at present for supply to the Mushroom growers of Jammu Division, the official said.