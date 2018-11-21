Secretary Agriculture inspects Fertilizer Rake Point Udhampur

Asks for expeditious, timely stockin of fertilizer in Valley
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU NOVEMBER 21:
Secretary Agriculture Production department, Mansoor Ahmad Lone, today inspected the functioning of Fertilizer Rake Point Udhampur.
The Secretary was accompanied by Director Agriculture, Jammu, H. K. Razdan, who is also Controller of Fertilizer.
Lone, during inspection of Fertilizer Rake Point, asked the concerned representatives of the authorized Railway out Agency (ROA) for fertilizer at Rail Head Point, to speed up the process of transportation of fertilizer to the Valley so as to ensure timely supply of fertilizers to farmers and fruit growers of Kashmir division.
Secretary had detailed discussion with the state heads of the Fertilizer Companies, officers of the department and concerned ROA on various issues like expansion of Fertilizer Shed to increase the capacity of storage to 3000 MT. He also directed the Railway out Agency to make adequate arrangements to Speed up the process of fertilizer stocking in Kashmir Valley keeping in view the weather conditions, availability of transportation there so that sufficient stock is maintained well in time.
It was apprised that 3932 MT of DAP, 2652 MT of Urea and 2643 MT of MOP has been stocked in the valley till date.
District Agriculture Officer, Ashok Verma, ASCO (I & P), A. H. Salaria, Technical officer Fertilizer, Pradeep Sharma, Enforcement Inspector, Udhampur, Ashwani Koul, representatives of fertilizer companies viz. IFCCO, NFL and CFL were present on the occasion.