July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Agri reviews progress at Baramulla

Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Manzoor Ahmad Lone Wednesday convened a joint meeting of officers of Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture Departments at Dak Banglow Baramulla to review the progress achieved under both the sectors in the district.
The official spokesperson said DDC Baramulla Dr GN Itoo, Director Agriculture Ajaz Altaf Adndrabi, Director Sericulture Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Director Horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, besides other officers were also present in the meeting.
The Secretary on the occasion reviewed both the sectors threadbare and issued several directions to the concerned officers. He said that all of us have to take the initiatives to ensure maximum production of different crops and to double the income of farmers. He emphasized the need of conveying the ongoing schemes, new varieties and mechanization components to the farmers to make them aware, so that more production of paddy, fruits, vegetables and other crops can be obtained. He said that there is a great scope for apricot, walnut and other fruit cultivation in the district about which farmers need to be sensitized. He directed for development of various nurseries to have quality fruit trees and also directed the concerned officers to give special attention towards walnut industry for better returns and for maximum employment generation.
The Secretary exhorted upon the officers to organize joint awareness camps, saying that both the departments are connected with each other.
Earlier, the DDC briefed about the achievements made under Agriculture and Horticulture sectors in the district. It was given out that 48571 hectors of land has been covered under various varieties in the District during this Khareef season, while as 1492 quintals of seeds have been distributed. The Secretary was informed that 67909 beneficiaries have been identified while as the payment has been released in favour of 48972 beneficiaries under PM-Kissan Samaan Nidhi in the District.
Regarding the Horticulture sector, it was given out that 29981 hectors of land has been covered under fresh and dry fruit in the district while as the fruit production of 5.12 metric ton with an income of Rs 1040 cr has been recorded in the District.
The Secretary earlier distributed the machinery including water pumps and brush cutters among the farmers.

 

