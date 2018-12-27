Secretariat employees reject Mir’s resignation as Union president

Srinagar, Dec 26:
Employees of the civil secretariat on Wednesday unanimously decided not to accept Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat Employees Union president Ghulam Rasool Mir’s resignation.
Reports said Secretariat employees which include members of the union came in the lawns of the secretariat and decided unanimously not to accept the resignation of Mir as President of JK civil Secretariat employees union and as JK Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination committee.
They said till Ghulam Rasool Mir does not resume back the union’s office, the employees will boycott office work.
Finally, some employees took Ghulam Rasool Mir on their shoulder and took him in the office amid sloganeering, they said.
Later Ghulam Rasool Mir addressed the huge gathering of employees and thanked them for their great respect and regard. (GNS)