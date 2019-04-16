Secretariat employees miffed at Govt’s ‘cold shoulder’ to their demands

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Allege division on regional, caste basis; no decision taken so far on changing union’s nomenclature

Most of the employees in civil secretariat, the highest seat of power in the State, are disappointed at the cold shoulder to their demands by the government and they believe that the same is being done at the behest of some senior officers.

A number of employees who talked to GNS said that attempts are being made to divide the employees on the basis of regions and caste to keep the important issues hanging foe their personal gains.

“There are some senior KAS officers who have been given out of turn promotions and there would be their reversion if the proper procedure is followed.”

They said the Chief Secretary in a number of meetings assured the employees’ representatives that their issues and demands would be immediately met as regards restoration of slots for KAS induction of Promotee officers, revocation of SRO-202, Promotion of Class-IV and their Pay anomalies, pending cadre review of Planning, Law and Accounts Departments, pending concurrence of Legal Services from Finance department, Enhancement of TA/TMA/Med Allowances. “Not a single issue has been resolved till date from the date of new Chief Secretary took over the office. The employees in Secretariat have been divided into groups which have affected work,” they said.

They said it was the first time in the history that the employees working in the highest seat of power were forced to approach Court. “This clearly indicates that government has failed in all respects and could not resolve employees issues at own level,” they said.

High Court in its order observed that in terms of resolution dated 14 August 2017, Secretariat employees Union sought inclusion of members of the J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I & II as members of the “J&K Civil Secretariat Employees Association” on the strength that union members in J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I & II are not members of any employees’ association and their genuine demands are not being represented through any of the employees’ association, which sometimes remain unsettled/unaddressed.

The resolution also sought change of nomenclature of the “J&K Civil Secretariat Non-Gazetted Employees Union” as “J&K Civil Secretariat Employees Association”. The union submitted before the court that it has also resolved that the existing term of the Union be extended up to five years and the promoted officers shall also be included under the ambit of the J&K Civil Secretariat Union. The union submitted that on 13 March 2019, government was apprised about the expiry of the term of the office bearers being two years as such sought the approval for the resolution dated 14.8.2017 so that the rules of the Union are amended and the members of the J&K Secretariat (G) Services I & II (feeding services) be also included in the members of the Union. The petitioners said that they were members and office bearers of the Union but consequent upon their promotion as gazetted officers-I, they have seized to be members of the Union. They submitted that they as office bearers of the Union served the tenure which was now sought to be enhanced to five years.

They said the resolution was pending decision with the General Administration Department. In the event the decision is not taken on the resolution of the Union, same will cause prejudice to them and their interests in protecting the rights of the employees, they said.

“Meanwhile, subject to objections till next date of hearing before the Bench, the respondents 1 and 2 are directed to take decision on the resolution of J&K Civil Secretariat (Non-Gazetted) Employees Union dated 14.08.2017, so as to allow the Union to change the nomenclature and include members of J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I&II as members of the Union,” the court said, adding, “It is further provided that no election of respondent No.3-Union shall be conducted notwithstanding issuance of any notification for such election till further orders from this Court.” The court has posted the case for further consideration on May 5.