About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Secretariat employees hail Guv for timely 3% DA to employees

Published at March 01, 2019 12:44 AM 0Comment(s)468views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 28:

Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee Chairman Ghulam Rasool Mir on Thursday hailed Governor-led administration for releasing 3% Dearness Allowance well in time.
Mir congratulated Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam and Finance Commissioner Navin Choudhary for timely release of the DA in favour of the employees.
Mir said that it is the welcome step on part of the administration that they have ordered the release of DA well in time. Mir said that state government’s decision to release the DA comes days after centre announced the release of DA in favour of its employees. GNS

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top