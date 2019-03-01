Secretariat employees hail Guv for timely 3% DA to employees

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 28:
Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee Chairman Ghulam Rasool Mir on Thursday hailed Governor-led administration for releasing 3% Dearness Allowance well in time.
Mir congratulated Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam and Finance Commissioner Navin Choudhary for timely release of the DA in favour of the employees.
Mir said that it is the welcome step on part of the administration that they have ordered the release of DA well in time. Mir said that state government’s decision to release the DA comes days after centre announced the release of DA in favour of its employees. GNS