Secretariat employees announce stir against Govt

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee on Friday announced to hold protest from May 16 against ‘delaying tactics” by government to resolve employees’ issues and also against locking down of office of its sister concern.

Pervez Ahmad Khan, Publicity Secretary of the union told GNS that a meeting of J&K Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee was held here in Civil Secretariat wherein all representatives participated.

“In the meeting the coordination committee condemned the locking of sister concern union of J&K Civil Secretariat Employees union. The locking of union office is undemocratic and against the wishes of employees,” he said.

It has been precedence that Unions continued till the elections are not held. “Now it is very unfortunate that government has locked the office which can also lead to contempt proceedings against the government,” he said.

Previously, he said, unions continued in office and worked without elections for years. “Previously union continued for about 6 years and for 4 years without elections but office had never been locked. The situation created by the government at this time is nothing but delay in resolving employees’ issues and division of employees in the highest seat of power,” he said.

The coordination committee also took serious note of the circular issued by the Finance Department regarding the biometric attendance on the basis of Adhar Card, underling that it was against the Supreme Court Judgment. “This will also lead contempt proceedings against Government.”

The coordination committee also condemned the harsh attitude towards employees especially during Ramazan period. “In Andhra Pradesh the employees have been allowed to leave an hour before during Ramazan period.”

The government, he said, has intentionally delayed the employees’ issues and started confrontation with employees. “This time Estates Department also failed to facilitate employees especially during Darbar even in hotel accommodation. Illegal allotments have also been encouraged by the Estates Department which were earlier stopped. The Estates Department has created mess everywhere due to which employees are badly suffering,” he said, adding, “The Coordination Committee has decided that the employees will hold protest from May 16.”