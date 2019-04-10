Second round of training for polling staff begins in Srinagar

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 5000 polling personnel being trained at 8 centres: Govt

The second round of the two-day training for polling personnel including Presiding and Polling Officers for Lok Sabha elections in the Srinagar district began Tuesday.

The training is being held at eight centres one each at eight assembly constituencies including NIT Hazratbal at 18-Hazratbal, GHSS Zadibal at 19-Zadibal, GWC Nawakadal at 20-Eidgah, ITI Bagh-i-Dilawarkhan at 21-Khanyar, Government College of Education MA Road at 22-Habbakadal, GHSS Kothi Bagh at 23-Amirakadal, GHSS Sonwar at 24-Sonwar and JKBOSE Complex Bemina at 25-Batamaloo.

A total of 5357 personnel including 20 percent reserved personnel to be deployed for poll duty at 857 polling stations across the district are undergoing training at these centres.

The training session included screening of videos demonstrating the duties of the polling personnel and hands-on training on Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs.

Officials said that special focus was given on the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT that will be used in this election.

Roles and duties of Presiding and Polling Officers were also highlighted during the training session.

Concerned Nodal Officers were present at all the centres during the training. The second day of the two-day training will be held on April 11.