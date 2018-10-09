Second lecture under ‘International Skill & Upskilling programme’ held

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 8:
The second lecture session of International Skill and Upskilling Program for startups was held at Srinagar on 6th October, 2018. The lecture was delivered by Simon McKenzie, one of the founding director’s of BRIDGE International, Singapore on the topic “Motivation and Positivity: Being at one’s best”.
The session included power point presentations and participatory exercises on personality development, positive thinking and how to overcome various obstacles that individuals, in general and entrepreneurs, in particular face in their daily lives.
The program aims to skill and upskill startups in different aspects of entrepreneurship development and is being organized by J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) in partnership with BRIDGE International. It is the first of its kind, program in J&K wherein budding startups will be directly interacting with global industry experts and gaining information on different vision and strategies which can be put into use by these startups for scaling up their venture.
This fully sponsored 12 weeks long program is being taught by 10 internationally acclaimed industry experts from various countries and focuses on the themes such as sales & growth, finance & accounting, branding & marketing, human resource management, team building, service excellence and future technologies. Resource persons for the program are Allison Holliwell, Chief Strategy Officer, AVPN, Eddie Lee, Co-Founder & Group CEO, New Union Holding, Jason Furness, Director of Bridge, Kristian Barnes, CEO, Dentsu Aegis, Bernadette Rolton, Regional Director, HR at Tiffany & CO, Liza Green, Head of Corporate Citizenship, Asia – Pacific at Credit Suisse, Kenny Toh, International Leadership Consultant, Simon Mckenzie, Director of Bridge, Mark Sayer, CFO AVPN, Management and Growth Head, Singapore, Centre for Social Enterprise, Anna Gong, CEO & Founder , Perx Technologies & Peter Yang, Executive Director, Empact.
The inaugural lecture session of the program was held on 27th September, 2017 and delivered by Ms. Allison Holliwell, Chief Strategy Officer, AVPN on the theme “Social Enterprise: Tools of Success”.
“We are trying our best to enhance the skill and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state and provide exposure to your youth to enable them in making informed decision about setting up or scaling upon their business ventures”, said JKSDM official.
“I am hopeful that sharing of my knowledge and experiences will benefit these upcoming entrepreneurs in establishing and scaling up their business”, said Simon McKenzie, Director, BRIDGE International.
“It was a useful exercise and I will try to utilize these experiences in scaling up my business, said Ashfaq, an entrepreneur.
In order to promote skill & entrepreneurship development in the state, JKSDM has been organizing various youth development programs in collaboration with various skilling, upskilling and meta-skilling programs in collaboration with national and multinational organizations.