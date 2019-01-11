About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Second earthquake hits J&K in 24 hours

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

No loss of life or property has been reported.

The quake, which is the second one to hit Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, occurred at 8.21 am, with its epicenter at latitude 34.1 degrees North and longitude 74.8 degrees East at a depth of 10 km in the old city area, Disaster Management Department officials said.

They said no loss of life or damage to property was reported thus far.

On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred at 8.22 am with its epicenter at 34.39 degrees North and 78.21 degrees East in Ladakh region of the state.

