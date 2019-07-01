Second batch of 4417 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

July 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The second batch of 4417 pilgrims left for the Amarnath Yatra from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Monday.

The fleet of vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route, 2800 pilgrims comprising 2321 male, 463 females and 16 children left the base camp and for Baltal, 1617 pilgrims comprising 1222 male including sadhus, 380 females and 15 children left in buses and LMVs.

A total of 142 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes.

The first batch was flagged off from here on Sunday by the Advisor to Governor K K Sharma.s

Tight ecurity arrangements have been made for smooth and conduct of 46-day long Yatra concluding on August 15.