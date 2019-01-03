About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SECI begins process for installation of 7.5 GW solar power projects in Ladakh

Published at January 03, 2019 12:02 AM 0Comment(s)126views


New Delhi:

As a part of its ambitious plan to build 23 GW solar power projects in Ladakh, the state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Wednesday issued tenders for construction of 7.5 GW solar power projects in Phase-I in the region.
As per the tender document while 2.5 GW capacity solar power project will be built in Kargil, 5 GW capacity project would be started in district Leh in Phase-I.
Solar power developers will set up the projects, including the transmission network up to the interconnection point at their own cost, according to the tender document.
SECI will sign a 35-year power purchase agreement with the project developers, who will get a maximum 54 months to get the project running.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top