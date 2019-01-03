SECI begins process for installation of 7.5 GW solar power projects in Ladakh

New Delhi:
As a part of its ambitious plan to build 23 GW solar power projects in Ladakh, the state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Wednesday issued tenders for construction of 7.5 GW solar power projects in Phase-I in the region.
As per the tender document while 2.5 GW capacity solar power project will be built in Kargil, 5 GW capacity project would be started in district Leh in Phase-I.
Solar power developers will set up the projects, including the transmission network up to the interconnection point at their own cost, according to the tender document.
SECI will sign a 35-year power purchase agreement with the project developers, who will get a maximum 54 months to get the project running.