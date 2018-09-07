Sec YSS holds meeting regarding Road Safety Patrol program

Student Volunteers to sensitize people about traffic rules
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 06:
Secretary Youth Services & Sports (YSS) and Information, Sarmad Hafeez today held a meeting regarding starting of Road Safety Patrol (RSP) in Srinagar city for better management and regulation of traffic.
The RSP programme will be launched by the School Education Department in collaboration with traffic department wherein selected volunteer students will be given responsibility of sensitizing people about traffic rules. He said that the program will assist the students become responsible citizens and it will also provide them a platform to serve society at a younger age.
The Secretary stressed the need for creating such an environment in schools which would inculcate values of social responsibility in the students.
He said the programme will not affect the education of the school going children and RSP will start half an hour before and after the normal school timings.
Sarmad said the RSP is a movement and it has already been introduced in many states in the country. He expressed the hope that RSP will show positive results on the ground in Srinagar city.
The Secretary Information directed that those schools who will perform better under the RSP will also be rewarded.
During the meeting, the Secretary was informed by Special Secretary School Education Department that volunteer students will be provided uniform kits for their identification on roads. As per Road Safety patrol, 10 schools from up town and 10 schools from downtown Srinagar will be engaged under the program.
The students from class 8th onwards will act as volunteers and will work in-coordination with traffic cops in regulating the traffic.
Each day a team of 10 volunteer students will perform the duty of enforcing road safety within 20 meters of the school to which they belong and they will be trained by traffic police.
The meeting was attended by Director General Youth Services & Sports, Sheikh Fayaz, Director School Education, Special Secretary School Education, SSP Traffic Srinagar, various other officials and representatives of various schools.