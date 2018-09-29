Sec School Board reviews arrangements in high-level meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28
Pursuant to the meeting conducted by the Advisor Khurshid Admad Ganie regarding the conduct of annual examination for class 10th, 11th and 12th, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, IAS, Secretary, School Education conducted a follow-up meeting with all the Chief Education Officers of Kashmir Division and Director, School Education, Kashmir. Sahu stressed upon completing syllabus well in time by the schools and also providing support to the children to manage their stress if any. The official spokesperson said the meeting was also attended by Veena Pandita, Chairperson, State Board of School Education, who briefed that, “A well thought out examination schedule has already been issued to ensure completion of examination process before the start of harsh winter.” Director, School Education, Kashmir briefed the meeting that he has already issued directions to all the Principals and faculty members for hand holding to the students to remove fear and stress of exams and also to conduct extra classes wherever necessary. According to the spokesperson, Sahu asked Director, School Education to acquaint students about the pattern and style of papers by providing sample model papers and mock test. He also asked that all the Principals for conduct counselling session with students of class 10th, 11th and 12th to address their issues and concerns if any and remove their exam related anxiety. Secretary also reviewed the arrangements to be made at various examination centres and asked all the Chief Education Officers to take physical verification of the centres well before the commencement of examination to ensure that no inconvenience is faced by students during the exams. Similar instructions were also issued to the Director, School Education, Jammu for implementation in winter zones of Jammu Division.