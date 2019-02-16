About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sec Employees concerned about their safety in Jammu

Published at February 16, 2019 12:34 AM 0Comment(s)468views

Gov admin failed to provide us with security: Union President


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Feb 15:

Civil Secretariat Employees Union president Ghulam Rasool Mir raised serious concerns over the safety of employees in Jammu following the attempts by “fringe elements” to destabilize communal harmony there.
Mir said that several vehicles of Kashmiri employees have been damaged and these people are trying to enter into the colonies where we are living.
He said in case the security is not provided, all the employees have been asked to leave by tomorrow given the atmosphere of hatred against Kashmiri Muslims in Jammu.
He said some people damaged window panes of several houses where Kashmiris are living.
“Our families are feeling insecure. We can’t live in this situation where our lives are at risk,” said the Secretariat Employees Union President.
He said the Governor administration has completely failed to provide them security. KNS

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top