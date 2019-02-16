Sec Employees concerned about their safety in Jammu

Gov admin failed to provide us with security: Union President
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 15:
Civil Secretariat Employees Union president Ghulam Rasool Mir raised serious concerns over the safety of employees in Jammu following the attempts by “fringe elements” to destabilize communal harmony there.
Mir said that several vehicles of Kashmiri employees have been damaged and these people are trying to enter into the colonies where we are living.
He said in case the security is not provided, all the employees have been asked to leave by tomorrow given the atmosphere of hatred against Kashmiri Muslims in Jammu.
He said some people damaged window panes of several houses where Kashmiris are living.
“Our families are feeling insecure. We can’t live in this situation where our lives are at risk,” said the Secretariat Employees Union President.
He said the Governor administration has completely failed to provide them security. KNS