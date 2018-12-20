Sec Co-op and TA reviews performance of Cooperative Department

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 19:
Secretary Cooperative and Tribal Affairs, Abdul Majid Bhat on Wednesday reviewed the working of Cooperative Department here at a meeting of senior officers.
The official spokesperson said that the Registrar Cooperatives, A R Ghasi and other senior officers of the Cooperative Department were present in the meeting.
The meeting was apprised about the district-wise achievements in the Cooperative sector and their role in the revival of the Cooperative sector in the state.
Secretary Cooperative impressed upon the officers of the department to work with zeal and dedication and adopt modern methods to revive the Cooperative sector and cooperative movement in the State.
Meanwhile, Secretary inspected the office of Deputy Director Tribal Affairs and found employees absent from duty without any authorization. He directed concerned officials to initiate action under service rules against the absent employees.
The Secretary also visited Gujar and Bakerwal Hostel at Gogji Bagh and Girls’ Hostel at Rajbagh to take stock of facilities being provided to the inmates. He interacted with the inmates to know about the facilities being provided to them.
He asked wardens to maintain cleanliness in these hostels and for providing hygienic food to students.