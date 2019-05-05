Sec 144 imposed in Leh

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional District Magistrate Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya Saturday issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 from 6 pm of May 4, 2019 up to 11 pm of May 6, 2019 in all assembly constituencies under the jurisdiction of Leh district.

According to the order, “Any assembly of five or more persons (including contesting candidates and workers) will be deemed as unauthorized assembly under section 141 of the Ranbir Penal Code and will be prohibited to avoid any procession or rally under the grab of house to house visits or corners meeting and to prevent any nuisance and law and order problems.”

Furthermore, vehicles permitted to all contesting candidates by the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers for campaigning would not ply on roads to avoid any distribution of money or gift or liquor and to prevent any nuisance and law and order problem except vehicles authorized by the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer on the day of polls.

“All private vehicles shall be checked in dignified manner to avoid, their misuse of distribution of money or gifts or liquor and for causing for nuisance also to avoid any harassment to private person,” the order reads.

According to the order, “No liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling/serving liquor, should be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever, on the aforesaid days. Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants etc. and hotels run by anyone even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply for liquor should also not to be permitted to serve liquor on these days.”

However, the order would not apply to the officers authorized on election duty by the District Election Officer, Leh district or the State government including the polling officials, magistrate, Police officials and government staff.