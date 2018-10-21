About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sec 144 imposed around Kulgam exam centres

Published at October 21, 2018 12:03 AM 0Comment(s)318views


Rising Kashmir News

KULGAM, OCTOBER, 20:

District Magistrate Kulgam, Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani today imposing prohibitory restrictions under Section 144CrPc within a radius of 200 meters around exam centres in the district for smooth conduct of class 10th, 11th and 12th Annual Board examinations.
The move is aimed at curbing the tendency of external interference and to ensure the free and fair conduct of the BOSE exams scheduled from October 22, 2018. The orders shall remain in force from the date of examinations till it gets over in the districts.
However, examinees, supervisory staff, and security personnel deployed for conducting the examinations will be exempted from the operation of the orders.

 

