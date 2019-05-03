Sec 144 CrPC imposed in Shopian

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to maintain peace and tranquillity in public life and to avoid danger to life and property, District Magistrate Shopian Thursday promulgated Section 144 CrPC in the district from May 3 for a period of one month.

According to the order, no assembly of congregation shall be allowed without the prior permission of District Magistrate, Shopian, Duty Magistrates Subject to prior NOC from the concerned SP/SHOs of respective jurisdiction. Furthermore, no person other than a member of armed force/Police/Magistrate or a public servant duly authorized and on duty shall carry in public fire arms or an article capable of being used as weapon of offence.

The order further read that no person shall use loudspeaker or any other amplifying sound for making a speech or any announcement for any other purpose whether from a moving vehicles or otherwise except with prior permission of District Magistrate, Shopian.

However, the restriction imposed on movement of people/congregations/ assembly of people shall not apply to holding of prayers in mosques and other places of worship or burial rites/ ceremonies. In case of area notified for application of restrictions under Sec. 144 Cr.P.C, the duty Magistrates should be approached in order to prevent misconception about such occasions/ceremonies by law enforcement agencies.

The SSP Shopian shall enforce the restrictions by making adequate deployments, wherever required, the order read.