About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sec 144 CrPC imposed in Shopian

In order to maintain peace and tranquillity in public life and to avoid danger to life and property, District Magistrate Shopian Thursday promulgated Section 144 CrPC in the district from May 3 for a period of one month.
According to the order, no assembly of congregation shall be allowed without the prior permission of District Magistrate, Shopian, Duty Magistrates Subject to prior NOC from the concerned SP/SHOs of respective jurisdiction. Furthermore, no person other than a member of armed force/Police/Magistrate or a public servant duly authorized and on duty shall carry in public fire arms or an article capable of being used as weapon of offence.
The order further read that no person shall use loudspeaker or any other amplifying sound for making a speech or any announcement for any other purpose whether from a moving vehicles or otherwise except with prior permission of District Magistrate, Shopian.
However, the restriction imposed on movement of people/congregations/ assembly of people shall not apply to holding of prayers in mosques and other places of worship or burial rites/ ceremonies. In case of area notified for application of restrictions under Sec. 144 Cr.P.C, the duty Magistrates should be approached in order to prevent misconception about such occasions/ceremonies by law enforcement agencies.
The SSP Shopian shall enforce the restrictions by making adequate deployments, wherever required, the order read.

 

 

Latest News

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

May 02 | Agencies
Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

May 02 | Agencies
Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

May 02 | Agencies
Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

May 02 | Umar Raina
BSNL launches

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fibre' broadband service in Pulwama

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

May 02 | Press Trust of India
US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

May 02 | Agencies
Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

May 02 | Press Trust of India
CBSE Class XII results announced

CBSE Class XII results announced

May 02 | RK Web News
Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

May 02 | RK Online Desk
All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India

Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India's PM, asks Chidambaram

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

May 02 | RK Online Desk
Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch's Kerni sector

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

May 02 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sec 144 CrPC imposed in Shopian

              

In order to maintain peace and tranquillity in public life and to avoid danger to life and property, District Magistrate Shopian Thursday promulgated Section 144 CrPC in the district from May 3 for a period of one month.
According to the order, no assembly of congregation shall be allowed without the prior permission of District Magistrate, Shopian, Duty Magistrates Subject to prior NOC from the concerned SP/SHOs of respective jurisdiction. Furthermore, no person other than a member of armed force/Police/Magistrate or a public servant duly authorized and on duty shall carry in public fire arms or an article capable of being used as weapon of offence.
The order further read that no person shall use loudspeaker or any other amplifying sound for making a speech or any announcement for any other purpose whether from a moving vehicles or otherwise except with prior permission of District Magistrate, Shopian.
However, the restriction imposed on movement of people/congregations/ assembly of people shall not apply to holding of prayers in mosques and other places of worship or burial rites/ ceremonies. In case of area notified for application of restrictions under Sec. 144 Cr.P.C, the duty Magistrates should be approached in order to prevent misconception about such occasions/ceremonies by law enforcement agencies.
The SSP Shopian shall enforce the restrictions by making adequate deployments, wherever required, the order read.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;